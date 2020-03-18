Hy-Vee Inc., Fareway, and Family Fare stores will reserve special hours of shopping time for high-risk customers, the stores announced.

Shoppers who are 60 and older, pregnant women and anyone with a health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness can shop at Hy-Vee from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week.

Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations also will be extending their hours so they can serve this group of customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

All other customers are asked to limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Fareway Meat and Grocery will be open to customers 65 or older, pregnant women and those susceptible to serious illness from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fareway stores will be open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Fare stores has set aside hours every Tuesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

