A South Omaha doctor can’t sleep. Dr. Kristine McVea is worried sick about the families she and her colleagues are treating through car windows and computer screens.

An overnight nurse is fall-on-his-face tired, sleeping more than ever. Mark Palacio’s normally taxing job now requires even more nonstop brain work with the novel coronavirus protocols.

Then there’s Teresa Anderson. She’s the public health director of a rural Nebraska hot spot that includes Grand Island, having to manage one of the nation’s worst virus outbreaks amid testing shortages and as most of Nebraska begins to reopen for business.

This insidious virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and upended life for everyone also exacts a mental toll, especially on front-line workers who must cope with dizzying new stresses on top of already-demanding jobs.

There is a real worry about burnout and an affliction usually ascribed to soldiers, post-traumatic stress disorder. The worst possible outcome occurred last week in the suicide death of a top emergency room doctor in New York City.

“She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” Dr. Philip Breen told the New York Times about his daughter Dr. Lorna Breen. Breen, age 49, took her own life last Sunday. She had contracted coronavirus and was recovering but had relayed to her family horrifying stories of what she was witnessing.

A new doctor hotline has been created for free psychiatric help. A bipartisan effort is underway to shrink the current 10-digit national suicide prevention hotline — 800-273-8255 — to an easy-to-remember three-digit one patterned after 911.

And various hospitals, universities and other health care workplaces are trying to incorporate resilience training, mindfulness practices and other ways to keep their workforce going. CHI Health, for example, is cycling some volunteer critical care doctors from Omaha through its hard-hit St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

“It’s super-collaborative,” said Dr. Randy Pritza, chief medical officer of CHI Health’s physician enterprise, which includes some 900 providers in Nebraska and Iowa. At the same time, he said, this is “not sustainable.”

Pritza said it’s important that caregivers have support systems, take breaks and band together as teams.

“You can’t keep doing that day in, day out, day in, day out,” he said. “It takes a toll on your family, a toll on your own health.”

The field already has a problem with burnout and historically had a high-pressure culture that sidelined or punished people who complained — though that is changing.

Still, it can be hard for those in the trenches to consider self-care given what they see around them.

“It is JUST CRAZY. We’ve been overrun,” said McVea, chief medical officer at OneWorld Community Health Centers, which treats a mostly poor population.

McVea said COVID-19 cases among clients are increasing. She’s worried about their health, community spread and the lack of ways to help a clientele who are often living and working in close quarters and on thin margins.

She’s also grappling with loss. Patients, including young people with no apparent underlying health conditions, have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One patient who is pregnant and newly widowed because her husband succumbed to the coronavirus while at home is frightened, and McVea feels there’s nothing she can do for her besides talk over the phone.

“I really wanted to give her a hug,” she said. “You carry around the weight.”

Then she worries she could bring the disease home to her husband and 19-year-old son or to healthy people she’s treating. At one point, McVea thought she had symptoms of the coronavirus and she said that before she tested negative, she was “really scared” about upcoming hospital rounds to check on newborns and their mothers.

“I was really worried I’d become a vector, that I would infect (others),” she said, her voice choking up. “You still have this desire to protect your family, and I would feel so guilty if I were to be the person who brought this into our home.”

For Palacio, the already-pulsating work of emergency room nursing quickened under coronavirus, with everyday procedures changing. It’s hard to remember it all even though it’s constantly on his mind. He now has to enter Nebraska Medicine’s midtown emergency room through a different door and wear a mask “100% of the time,” along with a face shield.

Sometimes he must don a bulky motorized air filtration headpiece.

Coronavirus protocols mean his very job has changed. Fewer people can be in an emergency examination room at the same time because the ER can’t risk the potential spread of the virus among its staff. This means Palacio must juggle additional tasks.

He can’t just walk into an exam room and start pulling out tools. That risks the tools.

He can’t just run to the emergency when the code alarm goes off.

Visitors aren’t allowed, which means Palacio is calling family members.

The complicated business of delivering oxygen now requires even more care and focus.

“To do anything requires so much preparation and forethought before I can enter the room,” he said. “I have to think about everything I do before I walk in.”

Palacio, 32, is married. He worries about an how this enigmatic virus affects people differently and offers little predictability. He worries about Monday, when businesses and churches around Omaha reopen and more people relax about the restrictions that, so far, have fairly insulated the city against the worst.

“My biggest fear is getting inundated,” he said. “The other night … three patients came in within two hours and needed intubation. There were 12 different CAPRs that had to be used. We don’t have 12. We had to reuse. We don’t have enough face shields. It was very, very stressful.”

The usual ways to decompress are not available. Palacio said he liked to go to The Neighber’s after his shift for a beer with his fellow overnight workers. That’s out.

Instead, when 7 a.m. comes and he’s done for the day, Palacio goes home, strips off his scrubs, showers and falls right to sleep. That is when he doesn’t first need to have a good cry. Sometimes, Palacio pours himself a whiskey, pulls up some YouTube videos of soldiers coming home to their dogs and snuggles with his dog, a Chow mix, Arya. He lets himself emote and then feels ready for the next shift.

Anderson’s job could bowl her over if she let it.

She’s head of a three-county central Nebraska public health department that is managing through the brunt of the state’s coronavirus cases. Hall County, where Grand Island sits, is home to 3% of Nebraska’s population but, as of Friday, almost a quarter of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Anderson estimates she has worked the past 40 to 50 days straight with no breaks.

At 63, age places Anderson in the higher-risk category. With one staffer infected, she was waiting Friday for test results to see if any more members of her staff had fallen ill. That would introduce a whole other list of complications. Anderson has steeled herself against getting sick. She can’t add that to the region’s burden.

So she’s disciplined about going to bed early. She shuts off her phone at 8:30 p.m. knowing her email and text messages will explode. There is benefit: She works out problems in her sleep, waking at 1 a.m. with fresh ideas on problems. When she rises at 5:30 a.m. she feels ready for another sprint through her marathon.

“I go about 110 miles per hour,” she said. “If I don’t call it at 8:30, I’m totally going to lose it. My main coping mechanism right now is I get enough sleep.”

The problems confronting the Central District Health Department are like an ever-shifting puzzle. You get the corner pieces and start framing it and then the rectangle shifts into a triangle or circle.

“Every day is reconstructing what has to be done,” she said, and that includes keeping her staff going.

She said antidotes are collaboration, clear purpose and a workforce that’s so committed, “people are smiling.”

“I don’t know exactly how,” she said, adding that the public health workers are getting assistance from the state and community. People bring food to the office, “and we like that!”

Other caregivers say their coping mechanisms include shutting off the news and social media, particularly Facebook, where coronavirus-deniers make it hard “not to get angry,” as Mindee Swanson put it.

The 32-year-old nurse practitioner in Omaha said support is critical. She said her husband is working from home and shouldering the load with their children, ages 5 and 3. A messaging app at OneWorld, where she works, helps her support colleagues. They remind each other to take care of themselves.

Erica Parish, a 37-year-old emergency medicine nurse in Omaha, said she had to overcome her fear factor after receiving “a mind-blowing email” from Nebraska Medicine in March about the coming pandemic. That plus a Twitter feed of dire news out of Italy and New York made her worry about getting the virus herself or watching her co-workers fall ill and potentially die.

None of that has happened, which is a big reason why her anxiety level is down. She also got proactive: exercising more, practicing yoga more, trying meditation. She took advantage of some Nebraska Medicine programs that aim to build resiliency. She created a Google document of coping techniques and asked her co-workers to add theirs. And she took heart in the support she’s gotten from home — caramel rolls shipped from her folks in Chadron, Nebraska. Plus restaurants and do-gooders in Omaha have kept the med center staff fed.

Pritza, the CHI chief medical officer, said caregivers are entering a phase of acceptance.

“I don’t think that anybody believes that COVID is going to go away, and we have to mentally adjust to that,” he said.

He said the medical establishment will have to focus on making practices as safe as possible, preparing for a flare-up this fall and knowing that a vaccine, once it’s developed, won’t be perfect.

This will all take time.

It is important for caregivers to give care to themselves. We need Dr. McVea to get a good night’s sleep. We need Nurse Palacio to blow off steam. We need Director Anderson to stay strong. In turn, this front line needs us to follow medical advice and to stay home. And healthy.