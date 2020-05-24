We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Another resident of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the eighth presumed victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home.

The Omaha long-term care facility also said in a press release Sunday that eight residents who previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive. The facility said Friday that it would retest all residents who initially tested negative on May 11.

Statewide, 150 deaths had been reported as of Sunday, up three from the day before. A total of 12,134 people have tested positive, up 145 from Saturday.

Among the new deaths was a Lancaster County resident.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the man had been hospitalized at the time of death and had underlying health problems. This was the county’s eighth death.

Another 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 1,056.

A rising number of cases has pushed Lancaster County solidly ahead of Dawson County in the number of confirmed cases. Douglas County leads the state, followed by Dakota and Hall Counties.

At the Life Care facility in Elkhorn, the new test results bring the number of residents and former residents who have tested positive to 68.

Fifty-five residents are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the nursing home. Seven are being treated at local hospitals.

Of 140 employees tested for the coronavirus since April 27, 30 tests came back positive. A spokeswoman said five of those employees have recovered and returned to work.

In Iowa, several more deaths were reported as total cases continued to climb. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 456 deaths and 17,251 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The state's percentage of tests yielding positive results since the start of the pandemic was running at 13.5% on Saturday.

Another eight cases were reported Sunday in Pottawattamie County, including two involving children under age 17. The remaining six were in the 18 to 60 age range. So far, 2,676 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, and 223 have tested positive.