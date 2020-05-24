Another resident of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the eighth presumed victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home.
The Omaha long-term care facility also said in a press release Sunday that eight residents who previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive. The facility said Friday that it would retest all residents who initially tested negative on May 11.
Statewide, 150 deaths had been reported as of Sunday, up three from the day before. A total of 12,134 people have tested positive, up 145 from Saturday.
Among the new deaths was a Lancaster County resident.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the man had been hospitalized at the time of death and had underlying health problems. This was the county’s eighth death.
Another 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 1,056.
A rising number of cases has pushed Lancaster County solidly ahead of Dawson County in the number of confirmed cases. Douglas County leads the state, followed by Dakota and Hall Counties.
At the Life Care facility in Elkhorn, the new test results bring the number of residents and former residents who have tested positive to 68.
Fifty-five residents are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the nursing home. Seven are being treated at local hospitals.
Of 140 employees tested for the coronavirus since April 27, 30 tests came back positive. A spokeswoman said five of those employees have recovered and returned to work.
In Iowa, several more deaths were reported as total cases continued to climb. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 456 deaths and 17,251 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The state's percentage of tests yielding positive results since the start of the pandemic was running at 13.5% on Saturday.
Another eight cases were reported Sunday in Pottawattamie County, including two involving children under age 17. The remaining six were in the 18 to 60 age range. So far, 2,676 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, and 223 have tested positive.
A worker prepares her PPE at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
These numbers don’t line up. A few days ago there were 57 out of a total of 61 total residents that tested positive for the virus,now all of the sudden there are 68 cases. Did they have 7 new addmissions?
It really doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The only way I can kind of make it work is to assume every resident has tested positive at this point and then add those who died as positive tests and staff who tested positive yesterday as the remainder. The staff at this place deserves all the monies.
Frankly, who would leave their loved one in this death trap?? Everyone there needs to be removed and watched in a hospital setting and the home deep cleaned. Seems strange we can run a large state institution here in Glenwood without any reported cases, in facilities far older than the modern Elkhorn facility. How many more must
die before the state or city take firmer actions??
They should be moved to hospitals but that would probably put the ICU beds at near capacity so Ricketts would rather they stay there and die.
The response to the virus by Trump, Ricketts and both the national and State governments have been inept, shameful, and unworthy of a developed nation.
