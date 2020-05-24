Another resident of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the eighth presumed victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home. 

The Omaha long-term care facility also said in a press release Sunday that eight residents who previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive. The facility said Friday it would start retesting all residents who initially tested negative on May 11. 

The new test results bring the number of residents and former residents who have tested positive to 68.

Fifty-five residents are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the Life Care Center. Seven are being treated at local hospitals.  

Of 140 employees tested for the coronavirus since April 27, 30 tests came back positive. A spokeswoman five of those employees have recovered and returned to work. 

