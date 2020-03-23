Eleven new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Nebraska on Monday, including the first cases in Washington and Madison Counties.

The others were in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties.

In Washington County, a man and woman, both in their 60s, have been in isolation at home since Wednesday. The two had traveled to an area with lots of cases, said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Low-risk community exposure to the Washington County cases may have occurred at:

Family Fare, 238 8th St. in Blair, on March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In Madison County, a woman in her 30s with an underlying medical condition has tested positive for the virus. She has not left her home since first exhibiting symptoms on March 18. Contact investigations are underway.

People who have been in close contact with these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine and be monitored by public health officials.

The cases bring the Nebraska total — confirmed through testing — to 62. Other cases have been diagnosed by doctors but not confirmed through tests.

Those who have symptoms of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19 — fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat — should contact their health care provider. Those with symptoms also should notify their health care provider of any potential exposure to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and call ahead before going to a clinic or emergency room.

More information about COVID-19 is available at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

World-Herald staff writers Erin Duffy and Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report