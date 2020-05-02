We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Hospitals and surgical centers in Omaha and Lincoln will proceed slowly — and cautiously — when it comes to restarting elective surgeries and other procedures Monday.

And, like so many things these days, the process won’t look like it did before.

Hospital officials say they will be selecting their patients carefully.

For starters, they will be screening them for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, either through questionnaires or testing. And, at least initially, most will avoid those who would be particularly vulnerable if they contracted the virus — namely those patients older than 65 and ones with significant underlying health conditions.

Some hospitals will also limit procedures to those that can be done with a short stay. And procedures will likely be spaced out so staff can maintain social distancing.

The no-visitors policies will continue except under certain circumstances, meaning no anxious relatives lingering in waiting rooms.

“As folks come back to our hospitals, we’re laser-focused on making safety the No. 1 priority,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, chief executive of CHI Health. “That’s something we always do, but now we have this new variable.”

Dr. William Lydiatt, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Methodist and Methodist Women’s Hospitals, said the measures are intended to keep both patients and health care workers safe.

Both groups have been particularly hard-hit in areas such as New York City, where the virus has been more prevalent.

“Our focus has always been on patient safety,” Lydiatt said. “This time, you have to include staff safety as being paramount.”

Most nonessential surgeries and medical procedures have been on hold in the Omaha area since mid-March, when hospital officials agreed to postpone them in an effort to conserve critical medical supplies, prevent staff burnout and free up beds as coronavirus cases mounted.

Gov. Pete Ricketts followed about a week later with a directed health measure prohibiting elective surgeries and procedures throughout the state.

But two weeks ago, Ricketts announced that he would lift the ban effective Monday for hospitals that had sufficient beds and ventilators to care for patients with COVID-19.

Specifically, hospitals must have 30% of overall beds available, as well as 30% of intensive care beds and 30% of ventilators.

The governor’s announcement also freed dental and veterinary offices to resume nonelective procedures, as well as eye care facilities and ambulatory surgery centers.

Robertson said CHI Health will phase in surgeries at its Omaha and Lincoln hospitals next week. But hospitals in Grand Island and Kearney, which remain in the middle of coronavirus hot spots, will not yet be in a position to start elective surgeries.

Lydiatt said the health systems are being cautious, knowing that the projected peak of the pandemic in Nebraska still lies several weeks in the future.

At the same time, local hospitals have a lot of capacity.

While hospitals have continued with necessary care, such as some cancer surgeries and other can’t-wait procedures, some of the procedures left to wait include those needed to relieve patients’ symptoms and even to remove some low-grade or benign tumors.

“We also have a lot of people who need medical care who have postponed,” Lydiatt said.

Sometime after the initial relaunch, hospitals and surgical centers will gradually ramp up the number and complexity of cases.

But Lydiatt and Robertson stressed that health system officials will be watching to make sure that they are prepared to handle any surge in coronavirus cases. Such a surge could mean turning off elective procedures again.

“This is something we’re going to deal with for months and years to come,” Robertson said. “There is concern that having COVID-19 at the same time we have the flu could strain health care providers and hospitals. We’ll be planning for that so we’re always able to care for patients that need us.”

Different health systems will take slightly different approaches to testing and screening. Testing capacity, while continuing to grow, is still limited by supply shortages in some places.

Lydiatt said Methodist won’t require testing for every patient.

But health care providers will screen every patient multiple times for symptoms and for exposure to people with COVID-19. Patients will also be asked to quarantine for 10 days before the procedure.

Given Omaha’s relatively low prevalence of the virus combined with known false negatives for tests, Lydiatt said, testing every patient wouldn’t add a lot to the equation. But screening will take into account where patients live and the prevalence of the virus in those communities.

And all patients undergoing high-risk procedures will be tested.

Bryan Health in Lincoln will follow a similar course, officials said.

But CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine will test all patients before their procedures.

Dental offices, too, have gotten the green light to reopen Monday.

David O’Doherty, executive director of the Nebraska Dental Association, estimated that about half of the state’s dental practices would be ready to open Monday.

After the governor’s announcement that they could reopen, some dental professionals raised concerns that they lacked the protective gear needed to restart.

Some practices had donated their gear to hospitals. But O’Doherty said those supplies are being restocked.

Practices are not required to reopen.

O’Doherty said clinics in Hall County, which has the state’s highest case count, could reopen but have been asked not to by the local health department.

And practices that do reopen will be operating under new guidance from the association. Patients will be screened, and procedures that produce a lot of aerosol particles will be limited. The pace of appointments will also be slower. Staff will disinfect dental chairs and other equipment between patients.

Staff at Premier Dental in west Omaha were training in the new protocols Friday.

Pam Beninato, who owns the practice with her husband, said staff will be screened daily and all patients will be screened before they enter. Staff will wear additional protective gear, and everyone will do their best to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.

Patients will also rinse with hydrogen peroxide before their procedures, a step that has been shown to reduce pathogens.

“We’re excited to open,” Beninato said, “and we’ve got patients excited to come in. Oral health is related to overall health, and we all want to be healthy.”