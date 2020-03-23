Repeated and thorough hand-washing is a key defense against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But it also can take a toll on our hands, making them chapped or cracked.

Damaged skin is more likely to get infected, said Dr. Ashley Wysong, a dermatologist with Nebraska Medicine. Plus, irritated skin may cause you to your wash hands less.

Wysong listed five tips to help prevent or treat chapped hands.

  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. They’re less drying.
  • Dry your hands thoroughly after washing. Try not to let them air dry.
  • Apply thick creams or ointments to skin after washing hands.
  • Consider an overnight treatment if your hands are painfully dry or cracked. Apply a thick layer of ointment or cream at night and wear white cotton or vinyl gloves to bed.
  • If your hands have painful cracks, use liquid bandages or skin glue to seal the skin so it can heal.

If your hands develop red, itchy or painful rashes, see a dermatologist, Wysong said.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

