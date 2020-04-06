Nebraska Medicine on Monday set up a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

The collection site is not open to the general public. Only those with a lab testing order from a Nebraska Medicine provider will be swabbed.

Those referred for testing must present a photo ID and their lab order.

The site is intended to separate the people who may be ill and need to be tested from the vulnerable patients and staff at the Nebraska Medical Center, the Bellevue Medical Center and other health care centers in the community.

The presence of the drive-thru clinic on the campus does not increase the risk of exposure to the university community, Nebraska Medicine officials said. Patients will stay in their vehicles and samples will be collected by health care providers wearing proper protective gear.

The site, in UNO’s Lots M and N, will operate daily from 8 a.m. and noon. It’s expected to open soon.

The lots have been closed to students, faculty and staff. Campus security officers will be stationed around campus to direct those who need testing and make sure they remain in their vehicles.

Lot N is in the Health and Kinesiolgy Building garage, which will be disinfected daily. After samples are collected, patients will be instructed to immediately leave the campus and return home to self-isolate.

Those who think they need to be tested should review testing guidelines at NebraskaMed.com/COVID or call 402-559-0041 to participate in a phone screening.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 96