A researcher at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is serving on a national panel of experts that has produced the first guidelines for health care providers treating patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Susan Swindells, a professor of internal medicine in UNMC's College of Medicine, said the guidelines are important in helping health care providers sort through the flurry of information about possible treatments for the virus, including some unproven therapies.

"Doctors on the front lines literally don't know what they're supposed to be doing," said Swindells, a longtime international HIV/AIDS researcher. "It's like the Wild West out there ... The urge to do something is great, so we have to look at the evidence and make some guidelines based on that."

In that way, she said, the coronavirus pandemic is reminiscent of the early days of HIV, when people were dying and proven treatments were not yet available. "We were in the same boat then," she said. 

The panel was convened by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is directed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci invited Swindells and the others to serve on the 30-member panel of physicians, scientists and statisticians from across the country.

Swindells has served on previous guideline-writing panels, including those for HIV treatment. 

For the most part, the panel found insufficient evidence to support medications being used to treat COVID-19 patients. No federally approved therapy for the illness has been identified other than good care in the hospital or, in the case of mild illness, at home.   

But the group did recommend against using a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin outside of clinical trials because of their potential toxicity. Those are the drugs President Donald Trump has suggested might be helpful in treating the virus.

The panel also recommended against the use of some HIV medications and of interferon, which appeared to make patients with SARS and MERS worse. Those diseases are caused by coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the one that causes COVID-19.

The panel also did not recommend any kind of treatment to prevent infection with the coronavirus or to prevent symptoms from progressing. 

Swindells said the guidelines will be updated frequently, with calls among members occurring at least weekly.

The National Institutes of Health, of which the NIAID is part, notes that the guidelines are intended to be a "living document" that will changes as new evidence emerges.

Some of that evidence is due soon, including early results of an NIH-sponsored clinical trial of an antiviral drug called remdesivir. Another UNMC researcher, Dr. Andre Kalil, is leading the local arm of the trial, which launched in Omaha.

Swindells said the panel had a first conference call beginning its work on the guidelines March 24. Such a quick turnaround on treatment guidelines is unprecedented. 

"It's a lot of dedicated people working very hard," she said, adding that it feels good to be useful on the pandemic front. Swindells continues to play leadership roles in developing new treatment strategies for other infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis.

But Swindells said they had a powerful example in Fauci, who has been heavily involved in the pandemic response as he was in early HIV research.

"If he can do it," she said, "we can, too."

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

