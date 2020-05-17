Douglas County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday after a record number of tests were performed. 

The new cases were the result of 1,483 tests being performed in the previous 24 hours — the most ever in that time period, according to a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department. The rate of positive results per test was 14 percent. 

As of Saturday night, local hospitals reported that 472 medical surge beds were available and 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 135 were in use, including 45 for confirmed COVID-19 patients. The Health Department has confirmed that 412 county residents have recovered from the illness.

With some restrictions related to the pandemic being relaxed, health officials reminded residents that wearing a cloth mask in public is still recommended. Wearing a mask protects those around you and their masks protect you.  

