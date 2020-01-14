Four more adults have died from flu-related illnesses in Douglas County, officials said.

The update, from the week ending Jan. 11, brings the total number of influenza deaths among Douglas County adults to six. All were 65 or older. 

Last week, county health officials announced two pediatric flu deaths. The county did not release the ages of the children.

Nebraska, along with most of the country, is experiencing widespread flu activity, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity is still high in Douglas County, officials said, but the number of reported cases decreased in the last week. More than 4,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported in the county this season.

Outbreaks have been reported in local long-term care facilities and a correctional facility.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine, especially pregnant women, anyone older than 65 and people with chronic illnesses. 

It's not too late to get a flu vaccine, Douglas County health officials said. In cases where the vaccine doesn't prevent the flu, it generally reduces the severity of the illness. The vaccine takes two weeks before it provides full protection from influenza.

17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.

Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.

1 of 17

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription