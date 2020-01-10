The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed two pediatric flu deaths this season. 

Officials did not release the ages of the children.

Nebraska, along with most of the country, is experiencing widespread flu activity, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Nationally, 32 children have died of flu-related complications, the same CDC data reported. That does not include the two Douglas County deaths.

Nearly 4,000 cases of the flu have been confirmed by testing in Douglas County so far this season. In 2017-18, more than 6,000 cases were reported.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine, especially pregnant women, anyone older than 65 and people with chronic illnesses.

Other tips include washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home if you're sick.

It's not too late to get a flu vaccine, Douglas County health officials said. In cases where the vaccine doesn't prevent the flu, it generally reduces the severity of the illness. The vaccine takes two weeks before it provides protection from influenza.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

