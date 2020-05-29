The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
All three deaths were women older than 65. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 37.
County officials also reported an additional 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 3,919, up from the previous total of 3,769.
As of Thursday night, 159 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 47 of those were on ventilators. Through Thursday, roughly 5,300 tests for the virus had been administered this week.
According to the health department, 713 county residents have recovered from the illness.
Testing will continue Saturday at the health department's drive-thru clinic in South Omaha. The clinic is held in the parking lot across from OneWorld Community Health Center at 4290 S. 30th St.
Testing begins at noon and runs until 5 p.m. or until all provided tests are gone. Participants must sign up in advance.
Our best staff photos of May 2020
Iowa Bars
Iowa Bars
Protest 1
May Rain
May Rain
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
The King is watching
Fence Message
Flights of Honor
Restaurants Reopen
Musicians for Healing
Fill a Growler
Salvage yard fire
Salvage yard fire
Spring Storm
Eagle
Grad Surprise
First Patient 1
First Patient 1
Last day of school 1
Last day of school 10
Recovery
Rain
Kosher BBQ
Kosher BBQ
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Roadmaster
Online Graduation
Online Graduation
Sunday services return
Sunday services return
NorthStar
NorthStar
Sunday services return
Mariachi music
A letter of praise
A sign of hope
Nebraska begins to reopen
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.