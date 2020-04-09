We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Douglas County reported a sixth death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Thursday.

The woman in her 60s had underlying health conditions, health officials said. She is the 15th person to die of COVID-19 complications in Nebraska.

Nebraska reported 44 more cases of COVID-19 in its midday update Thursday.

That brings the state’s total to 567, up from the 523 reported Wednesday night.

Douglas County’s number went from 183 to 198. Hall County, which has the second-most cases in the state, went from 69 to 84. Lancaster County’s number rose from 39 to 45, and Sarpy County’s number was unchanged at 38.

The total number of people tested was at 8,704, up from 8,067 Wednesday night.

Testing will expand again in the Grand Island area, where the Nebraska National Guard has been swabbing health care workers and first responders so they can be tested for the coronavirus.

After initially announcing that testing would be limited, Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said Thursday that specimen collection at a drive-thru site will continue through Saturday, with the goal of testing 75 people per day.

Other high-risk people in the Grand Island area who are vulnerable to the virus, including homeless people, can call the Health Department at 308-385-5175 to set up an appointment for testing.

“You do not need a doctor’s order for the testing, but we have to have you on our roster, or you will not be tested,” Anderson said.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that only about 300 people in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties had been tested, even as the number of cases there continued to grow.

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.