Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Douglas County, health officials said Wednesday.

The two additional cases bring the count in the county, the state’s most populous, to 40.

The latest cases involve a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s. Epidemiologists still were investigating both cases Wednesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Health Department is advising people to take precautions throughout the community to avoid infection with the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness, and not just those identified as having the potential for exposure. Many people infected with the virus have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four out of five people who become ill acquire the virus from people who didn’t know they were infected.

Meanwhile Wednesday, both Lincoln and Saunders County were poised to join the Omaha area in imposing tougher restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a Wednesday press conference that the city had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by community spread.

That, she said, triggers a “directed health measure” like that which has already been ordered in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties.

A case is considered community spread when the cause of transmission is unknown — someone tests positive who hasn’t traveled recently or been in contact with another person with coronavirus disease.

Such an order, which can be enforced by police if necessary, requires restaurants and bars in Lincoln to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery or curbside-only service until further notice. The measure also restricts alcohol sales to carryout and delivery only.

Also on Wednesday, the Three Rivers Public Health Department said a case of COVID-19 announced Tuesday had been confirmed as Saunders County’s first case of community spread. Investigators were unable to determine where the woman, in her 50s, was exposed to the virus.

Three Rivers officials are in communication with state health officials with regard to issuing a directed health measure for the county.

World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.