Four more cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Douglas County, Omaha and Douglas County officials said Wednesday. Those include a second case of community spread — a 46-year-old man who hasn't traveled recently or come into contact with a known carrier of the virus.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert provided updates Wednesday afternoon on the Omaha area's latest confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 46-year-old man first began exhibiting symptoms on March 11. He was hospitalized in an intensive care unit on Sunday and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The positive result came back Tuesday.

The man had mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough. Pour said an investigation found the man hasn't traveled, had contact with another person with COVID-19 or been at any community events where he may have been exposed. He hasn't even been to the grocery store recently, Pour said.

The man is out of the ICU and still is recovering, Pour said.

The man lives with one other person, who is quarantined at home.

The three other new coronavirus cases, a man and a woman in their 60s and a man in his 40s, are all travel-related. Douglas County now has 23 cases of COVID-19 and Nebraska has 28.

Because a second case of community spread has been confirmed, Stothert said, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is shutting down schools for 6-8 weeks, restaurants must be carry-out, drive-thru or delivery, and bars are closed.

All schools in Douglas County already have closed.

About 500 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Nebraska.

Earlier Wednesday, Pour released a public health order prohibiting all public gatherings in Douglas County with more than 10 people starting Wednesday and running through April 30. The order included several exceptions for workplaces, government operations and medical offices.

"Again, we want to prevent the overload of our health care systems," Pour said.