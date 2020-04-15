We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska’s coronavirus cases grew by 51 on Wednesday, and among the new infections was an infant in Douglas County.

A total of 952 cases had been reported to the state by Wednesday evening. Based on information provided by county health departments, Nebraska now totals 23 deaths, up one from Wednesday. The latest death occurred in Hall County, where the disease is spreading rapidly. A hospitalized man in his 80s died there, according to the Central District Health Department.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said a child less than a year old is among the eight new Douglas County cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Rooney said he could not elaborate on the baby’s status, but he did say no one was hospitalized among the cases announced Wednesday.

Three had contact with a known infected person, one is believed to be related to travel, one was a community spread case and three remain under investigation.

Douglas County has reported 263 cases of COVID-19.

The Lincoln area recorded two more lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total in Lancaster County to 59, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The new cases are people in their 20s and 60s.