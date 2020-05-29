The Douglas County Health Department reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

All three deaths involved women older than 65. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 37.

County officials also reported an additional 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases to 3,919.

Dakota County reported one death Friday, bringing to 24 the total number of deaths in the county.

As of Thursday night, 159 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Douglas County, and 47 of them were on ventilators. Through Thursday, roughly 5,300 tests for the virus had been administered this week.

According to the Health Department, 713 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Testing will continue Saturday at the Health Department’s drive-thru clinic in South Omaha. The clinic is in the parking lot across from OneWorld Community Health Center at 4920 S. 30th St.

Testing begins at noon and runs until 5 p.m. or until all provided tests are gone. Participants must sign up in advance.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total there to 1,158.

