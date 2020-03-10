Health officials confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Douglas County late Tuesday in a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada.
She is recovering at home from the illness, called COVID-19, officials said.
The Douglas County Health Department is investigating to learn whether anyone else may have been exposed to the virus. No further details were immediately available. The state has confirmed three other cases of coronavirus — a 36-year-old Omaha woman, her father and her brother.
Health officials have not detected COVID-19 spreading in Nebraska communities at this time. However, they said they do expect to see additional cases in the state.
The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The 36-year-old woman also is being treated there.
Iowa health officials on Tuesday reported five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing that state's total to 13. The five were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other positive cases. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County's first case Monday. She had traveled to California.
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit's Ebola patients
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.