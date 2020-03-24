All criminal and traffic arraignments scheduled to take place over the next month in Douglas County Court will be postponed and rescheduled to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision by Judge Sheryl Lohaus affects cases scheduled from March 27 to April 20, Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said in a press release.

Anyone with a court date in that range does not have to appear, Kuhse said. Those affected will receive new court dates.

Kuhse’s office plans to mail plea offers to some of the people whose dates will be postponed. Those who accept a plea will not have to attend a future court date.

“This decision will reduce foot traffic into the courthouse and allow people to remain at home to avoid contact with others,” the release said.

The Douglas County Courthouse and Kuhse’s office remain “open for business,” the release said.

Lohaus on Friday issued an administrative order that postponed all civil jury trials and bench trials, motion hearings and most other civil matters.

Eviction cases had not been halted or postponed Tuesday. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Monday said it does not have the power to halt evictions. Elected officials in the state, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, have called on landlords to stop evicting people during a public health crisis.