Douglas County is experiencing its worst year on record for the flu, county health officials reported Monday.

And the county has seen its first confirmed death from the flu, involving a woman over the age of 65.

About 2,000 cases have been reported so far this year, including 813 in just the past week. That’s more than had been reported by this time two years ago, the previous record. Last week’s number is also a record for an individual week.

Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist for Douglas County, spoke at a press conference Monday at the Douglas County Health Department to encourage people to get vaccinated and to be especially careful with personal hygiene this holiday season.

The types of flu virus going around now are predisposed to affect healthy young people more so than older adults, she said. While the reason for that isn’t clear, she said it may be due to an immunity that older adults might have developed after being exposed to similar strains years ago.

The strains of flu circulating in Douglas County are the H1N1 and B.

O’Keefe said anyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu, including the two circulating now. She said it was especially important for pregnant women to get vaccinated because that’s the best way to protect the baby after it’s born.

Flu shots take two weeks to become effective.

"Do not delay, get one as soon as possible," she said. "Even if you think you’re strong, get one to protect those around you." 

Low-cost to free flu vaccinations should be available through health insurance or, if you lack health insurance, at public health clinics.

She said it’s not clear why Douglas County is experiencing record numbers and an early onset of the flu season. It could be due in part to higher reporting numbers. However, Nebraska is among the states with the worst outbreaks nationally, according to federal health officials.

