The coronavirus outbreak has finally done what no public officials were willing to do: It has closed down the state’s busiest courthouse.
The Douglas County Courthouse will close for at least the next two weeks, with limited access to the general public, State Court Administrator Corey Steel said Friday. The attached Omaha-Douglas Civic Center, which houses Omaha's city hall and some county offices, also will close.
The closure order could be extended past mid-April.
Citizens and litigants with urgent needs — such as those seeking protection orders or needing to take emergency legal action — still can go to the courthouse. They will be escorted to offices by building security or sheriff’s deputies.
Calls for the courthouse to close — from State Sen. Justin Wayne and others — intensified this week after a deputy Douglas County attorney tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That attorney had contact with at least 50 and as many as 80 courthouse folks in the two weeks since he had been exposed to the virus at a non-work-related training in Kansas. Two of his colleagues have been tested for the coronavirus and are awaiting results, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. One colleague has been declared presumptively positive — meaning he or she had all the symptoms but doctors didn’t administer a test.
The closure also comes after three World-Herald articles revealed that the Douglas County Courthouse still had a robust flow of foot traffic — leading Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour to say she was appalled that courthouse activity was as heavy there as at home-improvement and grocery stores.
That flow should slow to a trickle over the duration of the order.
John Friend, clerk of the Douglas County District Court, emphasized that his office still will handle urgent matters.
For example, Friend, a former Omaha police officer, urged those who need protections orders to not hesitate to come to the courthouse.
Twenty-nine people applied for protection orders March 27 — doubling the typical daily log of 12 or 13. Friend said he wondered if that doubling had something to do with folks being quarantined. So Friend and his staff have been greeting everyone who comes to the door and quizzing them on why they're there.
Friend said few of the matters seemed dire enough to merit the risk of venturing to such a crowded place. He asked one customer whether she realized what she was risking by coming to the courthouse. She did, she said, but had to get a protection order because her “fiancé’s ex-girlfriend was blowing up her phone,” Friend recounted. Friend asked the woman if she had considered just blocking the woman’s phone number.
Another woman showed up to the clerk’s office to file a name-change petition on behalf of a boyfriend who is in prison.
In all, Friend said, customers have declined from 200 to 300 a day to about 20 to 30.
“There’s a lot of people still coming in as if there is no such thing as the coronavirus,” Friend said. “We're not going to turn people away. But if it can wait, it should wait. ”
On criminal matters, Kleine said, prosecutors still will be filing charges against law breakers. And they still be pushing the cases they can to sentencing — to make room for the folks they have just charged.
The in-between matters, including jury trials, will have to wait. Presiding District Judge Shelly Stratman issued an order Thursday delaying jury trials through May 31. Other hearings likely will wait, as well, unless they can be done by videoconference.
Iowa, which also has limited court hearings, has delayed jury trials until July 13.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said he’s reluctant to do too much by videoconference. His attorneys already battle inmates’ misperceptions that they’re in cahoots with prosecutors and judges, he said. No better way to further that perception than to literally phone in hearings.
That said, Riley supports the closure. The prosecutor’s positive test sent 14 attorneys or staff members in Riley's office into quarantine. It also led Riley to call on city and county officials to address the health risk. “Really,” he wrote in an email Monday night, “it is time to stop f@#%&*g around.”
“It’s the right move,” Riley said. “It allows us a chance to come up for air. And it’ll give people a chance to let the smoke clear and see where we’re at.”
A letter requesting the closure of the courthouse and Civic Center was signed by Kleine, Riley, Stratman, Friend, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, City Attorney Paul Kratz, City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse, County Judge Sheryl Lohaus, Juvenile Court Judge Chad Brown, County Board Chairman Clare Duda, City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, Sheriff's Capt. Eric Sellers and Paul Cohen of the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.