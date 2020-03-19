The caller had a problem, not unique in the novel times of the novel coronavirus.

He runs an Omaha church. His flock needs him. And he needs his flock, for spiritual and, though he didn’t explicitly say it, financial reasons.

His church members don’t have much for technology — a few have modems but fewer have online payment apps.

If people can’t gather (and he can’t gather offerings), he’s not sure how his church will go on.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s response: I wish I could help you. But unless your church gathers less than 10 people, you can’t hang with the saints for the foreseeable future.

Nor can you hang with the sinners — at least not at your favorite watering hole.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday that on top of closing schools for six to eight weeks, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was closing bars and the eat-in dining-room areas of restaurants.

Meanwhile, churches and other service organizations are not to exceed the 10-person limit.

Stothert’s announcement headed off a possibly burgeoning enterprise. As of Wednesday afternoon, Omaha bars such as the Homy Inn were taking reservations to rent out their bar space to 10 people.

A Facebook note said the bar was in “uncharted waters.”

“Allright Homyites we are going to try something new. You can rent out the Homy for you and 9 of your friends for an hour and a half for no charge. One group at a time and the bar will be sanitized in between each group. … A portion of the proceeds made from these ‘events’ will be donated to the Omaha Food Bank.”

Nearly 80 Facebook users loved it, many inquired about time slots and the bar even talked about offering a photo booth with “custom Corona-cautious templates as desired.”

Asked what the rent would be, an employee said there would be none. “You’re in here spending money by buying drinks,” the employee said.

An hour later, the jig was up. Stothert relayed Ricketts’ decision to close bars.

Kleine said the county attorney’s civil division has fielded dozens of questions this week about which businesses can stay open and which can’t, what’s legal and what’s not, and what the consequences are for pandemic disobedience. Answer to the last query: It’s a misdemeanor to defy a directed health measure such as the closures of the bars or the Douglas County Health Department’s order limiting gatherings to 10 people.

The most interesting question came from the Omaha pastor who didn’t want to curtail or cancel his worship services on Sundays. He earnestly asked Kleine whether the government’s limit was legal.

“Doesn’t that violate the separation of church and state?” he asked.

Kleine’s response: The government is worried about the state of your parishioners’ health.

And in crises like these, Kleine said, both state and federal law give public health agencies the power to issue directed health measures to regulate organizations.

Whether it’s churches … or bars.

“People are going to have to use their common sense right now,” Kleine said, “and we’ll get through this.”