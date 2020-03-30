No more walk-in traffic is allowed at the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Office.

Diane Battiato, who heads the office, said Monday that she is suspending all walk-in traffic immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her office had previously curtailed some in-person service. She said that if people have a document they need to record, they should mail it to Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds, 1819 Farnam St., Room H-09, Omaha NE 68183.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 82