COVID testing-South Omaha

Mindee Swanson, a nurse practitioner, tests a man for COVID-19 at OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on May 8. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County added 92 more positive cases of COVID-19 after another day of higher testing.

According to county figures, Douglas County recorded more than 1,000 tests Tuesday. With the 92 cases, the rate of positive tests came in at 9.4% — one of the lowest daily rates in the last few weeks.

The new cases bring Douglas County’s total to 2,570 since the outbreak started, according to the Douglas County Health Department. Some 180 people are hospitalized in the Omaha area with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, and 24 people have died. A total of 471 people have recovered in the county.

The Health Department and Nebraska National Guard have been running drive-through testing in South Omaha as the community there and meatpacking plants face outbreaks.

The clinics will continue through this Friday at the parking lot across from OneWorld Community Health Center, 4920 S. 30th St. They run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until test kits run out.

The free tests are prioritized for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who work in packing plants. People need to provide their name and date of birth.

