As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, it can be easy to panic.
But keep in mind that 80% of patients with COVID-19 just have a mild cough and fever, said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, associate professor at Creighton University and infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist for CHI Health.
So far, there has been no known community spread in Nebraska. But health officials are gearing up for when it does happen and preparing a coordinated effort to contain any spread.
“All the health care facilities are working very closely with state and local health departments, so we can all work together and share information,” Vivekanandan said.
Leave these to the professionals. They’re going to need them a lot more.
“It’s really important not to buy those,” Vivekanandan said. “We need to protect our health care workers who are going to be taking care of our patients, and we do not want to run out of important supplies.”
Regular surgical face masks won’t stop the disease, experts say, and specialized masks (N95 respirators) are more effective but hard to put on correctly and to wear for long periods of time.
2. Currency
There have been reports of countries sanitizing bank notes to stop the spread of the disease. But what about your bank card? Or the coins you get back after buying your morning coffee? They can transmit germs, too. The best thing you can do is wash or sanitize your hands after every transaction. Dr. Mike Wadman, an emergency room doctor and medical director of the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, carries a bottle of hand sanitizer in his pocket.
3. About that hand sanitizer
A bottle of Purell is worth its weight in gold as people rush to buy items that will help protect them from the novel coronavirus. That leaves most of us in the market for something else. Whatever sanitizer you buy should contain 60% or more alcohol or it won’t be effective. If you’re out of options at the store, search the Internet for how to make your own; there are lots of recipes out there. But health experts say they won’t work unless you follow directions exactly. The 60% alcohol content is a must. Soap and water is still your best bet.
4. Travel insurance
Do your homework. Or, make it easy on yourself and just call a travel agent to find a plan that covers you if you have to cancel a trip because of the disease, said Tim Fleming, president and COO of Travel and Transport. Some airline carriers are offering waivers if you have to change or cancel your flight, too. And when you pack your suitcase, he said, include antibacterial wipes to wipe down airline seats and hotel facilities.
5. Hotline
We’re not experts, and it’s hard to know whether you have the disease or just a cold or the flu. Many local health departments in Nebraska now have information lines to help answer questions. In Douglas County, it’s 402-444-3400. In Sarpy/Cass County, call 402-339-4334 and follow the prompts.
6. Fresh fruits and vegetables
To maintain good health at any time, eat a variety of healthy foods, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish and beans, as well as healthy fats. Foods rich in vitamin C and zinc may help your immune system fight diseases and viruses, said Martha Nepper of the Methodist Center for Diabetes & Nutritional Health. Peppers, broccoli and citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruit, are rich in vitamin C. Lean meats, poultry, seafood and fortified whole grain breakfast cereals will help with zinc. Get a good night’s sleep too. For most adults, seven to nine hours is ideal.
7. Wash your hands
Doctors would shout this from the rooftops if they could. Thorough washing with soap for 20 seconds is the best way to prevent getting the disease. Don’t touch your face, either. That’s not so easy — people touch their face about 24 times an hour. It’s a habit we all need to break.
“It will benefit the rest of your life,” Wadman said.
If you feel a sneeze or cough coming on, use your bent elbow and not your hand. Or grab a tissue.
8. Dogs
One in China did have a weak positive test for the disease. But the World Health Organization says that at present, there is no evidence that companion animals such as dogs or cats can be infected. Still, officials say, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact. Playing with your pets can actually reduce your stress about contracting the disease.
9. Cough, sneeze, fever
There are differences between COVID-19 and influenza. Wadman says that with the former, you will have a fever and a cough. Influenza symptoms are fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, muscle aches and sometimes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Don’t rush to the hospital if you think it’s COVID-19. Eighty percent of cases are mild, and you’ll be much better off staying at home. But if you suddenly start having problems breathing, have chest pains or see a quick cognitive decline, then a trip to the emergency room may be warranted. Just make sure to call first so the emergency room staffers can prepare to keep themselves and other patients safe.
10. Pantry items/nonperishables
It’s scary seeing pictures of empty shelves at stores. But you don’t need to go into debt buying extra food. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having enough food for everyone in your home for two weeks, just in case you have to self-quarantine. Canned food is recommended because it has a long shelf life. Fruit, vegetables, beans, fish and soup are good to have, as well as pasta, cereal and protein bars. Don’t forget your morning coffee or popcorn for all the movies you’ll be watching if you are stuck at home.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
