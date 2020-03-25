LINCOLN — Don’t expect things to be back to normal by Easter, especially in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

The Republican governor, at his daily coronavirus briefing, said that restrictions imposed in Douglas, Lancaster and five other counties will extend several days beyond Easter Sunday, April 12, and that the spread of the virus will dictate when Nebraska officials ease restrictions there and elsewhere.

That’s all despite President Donald Trump’s expressed desire to have churches “packed again” and the country back open for business by Easter.

“Don’t expect to be in church for Easter,” Ricketts said.

He spoke as the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska continued to climb, and tighter restrictions on social distancing were being prepared for three more counties.

Because “community spread” cases of coronavirus have now been identified in Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders Counties, those counties are now scheduled to join Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington counties under state-imposed directed health measures.

Those measures include a mandatory 10-person limit on crowd sizes, as well as the closing of bars, in-house dining at restaurants and elective surgeries. Churches have also suspended services. The purpose, the governor said, is to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus, and make more hospital rooms available in the event of a surge in patients.

Ricketts said that there was no way to predict exactly when things could return to normal, but that Nebraska should expect restrictions could last at least eight weeks. In the case of the Omaha area, the directed health measures are to be in effect until at least April 30, when they will be reviewed; in the case of Lancaster, Saunders and Dodge Counties, those restrictions extend until at least May 7.

The decision on when to lift restrictions will be made by state and local officials, Ricketts said, and will all depend on the spread, or lack of spread, of the virus.

“We would all like to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” Ricketts said. “(But) it will be different in different parts of the country, it will be different in different parts of the state.”

He said state officials won’t know whether the social distancing restrictions imposed so far have worked for at least another two weeks.

Ricketts noted that the state’s projections on the spread of the coronavirus assumed only a 30% compliance rate with social distancing recommendations. But compliance has been much, much higher, he said, repeating his view that the state is “way ahead of the curve” in slowing the spread as compared with states like New York.

“Nebraskans have stepped up to do the right thing,” he said.

Ricketts said he was not surprised that more counties are facing tighter restrictions. He added that Nebraskans should not be surprised if the number of counties — as well as the number of cases — keeps rising as more testing is done for coronavirus.

On related issues:

The governor joined Weysan Dun of the Nebraska Red Cross in urging Nebraskans to donate blood. The Red Cross is critically short of its blood supplies because 150 blood drives have been canceled in the state due to the pandemic, which led to 4,000 fewer donations than expected. Ricketts said that his wife, first lady Susanne Shore, has already donated blood, and he plans to donate during a March 31 blood drive scheduled for state workers in Lincoln. Dun said that the Red Cross has implemented new safety measures so that blood drives can resume.

Ricketts said the state has no plans to provide an early release of any inmates, despite concerns about a coronavirus outbreak in the state’s overcrowded prisons. He said he didn’t think Nebraskans support that. “(Inmates are) in prison for a reason,” Ricketts said. Neighboring Iowa is among the states that have allowed the release of some inmates, who face a high risk of contracting the virus due to age or medical conditions. Some county jails in Iowa are also ticketing some lawbreakers instead of taking them to jail. The ACLU of Nebraska is among the groups in this state that have been urging the “compassionate release” of some elderly and ill inmates.

Ricketts said that trying to expand Medicaid immediately to give 90,000 more Nebraskans health care would actually delay implementation of the expansion, now scheduled for Oct. 1. That, he said, is because the state would have to amend and refile its waiver application to the federal government. Ricketts, who opposed Medicaid expansion, said that expanding Medicaid is a bigger change that most people think, because it requires lining up new physicians and installing new software.

The governor said that county health departments can supersede the state in ordering coronavirus restrictions, as has happened in Douglas County concerning hair salons and related businesses. Ricketts said he does not wish to close businesses, including those where it’s necessary for workers to be within 6 feet of a customer. He urged such business to use common sense. Meanwhile, the Douglas County Health Department has ordered hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors and similar businesses to close, because they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from customers.

Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry, the firm operating the huge chicken-processing plant in Fremont that supplies Costco warehouses, said that the 1,000 workers there have been supportive of efforts to keep working to maintain the flow of food. Extra cleaning and other precautions have been taken, Kolterman said, and, so far, absenteeism has remained normal.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is joining 32 other state attorneys general in warning Amazon, eBay, Craigslist and others to rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers. Online price gouging is just as illegal as other means, Ricketts said. Examples include inflated prices for hand sanitizer and face masks, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said.

Ricketts urged Congress to provide future aid to the states via block grants, because state and local officials have a better idea of how to spend such money.

World-Herald staff writers Jeffrey Robb and Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.