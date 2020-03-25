Bathroom toilet paper

Do you really need to buy more toilet paper?

 PEXELS.COM

Of all the things people are choosing to hoard during the coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper is the one we hear about most often.

BlitzResults, an interactive educational website, has created an online toilet paper calculator. It factors in the number of rolls you have on hand and the number of bathroom visits per day in the household and calculates how long your supply will last.

For example, if you have eight rolls of toilet paper and use the bathroom six times in a day, the calculator says that you have enough toilet paper for 21 days.

The images of the toilet paper rolls on the site look like standard rolls, not the giant ones that you can buy.

In most cases, people overestimate their toilet paper needs, Tim Lilling from Bizresults.com said in a press release. "We hope to use the calculator to solve a current problem in an amusing way," he said.

The website notes that it’s not a good idea to use tissues or paper towels as a replacement for toilet paper because they can clog pipes if flushed. If you must resort to those, they should be thrown in the trash.

Check it out at https://www.blitzresults.com/en/toiletpaper/

The World-Herald's coronavirus coverage

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email