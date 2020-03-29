Creighton University School of Medicine students are gathering supplies and personal protective equipment for local health care workers.
Anyone who has unused medical masks, N95 masks, gloves, gowns, disinfecting wipes or bleach wipes can drop them off at First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th St., from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
If residents can’t or don’t want to drive to the drop-off, they should contact Creighton students at Creightoncares2020@gmail.com to arrange a time that the students can pick up the items at a home or business.
The donations will be given to local hospitals as they continue to treat patients affected by the novel coronavirus.
People have more questions can contact Adrienne Pyle at adriennepyle@creighton.edu.
— Alia Conley
