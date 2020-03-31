A Creighton University shuttle service employee has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is hospitalized in intensive care.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of the university, said the person was last in the campus office on March 20. The shuttle unit is in the Creighton public safety department, and the public safety office and vehicles have been cleaned and disinfected, Hendrickson said Tuesday in a letter to university staffers and faculty members.

Public safety workers and others who might have been exposed should monitor themselves for fever or respiratory problems for 14 days after the exposure, the president said. If an employee has symptoms, they should contact his health care provider for further directions, he said.