A Council Bluffs woman has died after contracting COVID-19.

The woman, who was between 61 and 80 years old, died Sunday at an area hospital, said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. She had pre-existing medical conditions and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since April 7.

The woman was the county's sixth reported case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

"We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County," Wyant said. “The family of this individual is in our thoughts and prayers.”

The woman did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case nor was her case related to travel, meaning she contracted the disease through community spread. She tested positive March 30.

The county also reported the 13th case in the county, a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80. She was tested Thursday and is self-isolating. She has pre-existing medical conditions, has not traveled and did not have contact with an existing case, officials said.

Of the county's 13 cases, eight residents have recovered, and four are self-isolating at home.

East of Council Bluffs, Cass County has its first reported case of COVID-19 among 113 new cases reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday.

Iowa has at least 1,710 positive cases of COVID-19. During a Monday press conference before the Pottawattamie County announcement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa had an additional two deaths connected to COVID-19. The state total is at least 44.

The disease has spread to 81 counties in the state, Reynolds said.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 29

