Tennille and Nicholas Atherton are no strangers to welcoming a new baby into the family.

But the sixth time around, the new baby got a different kind of welcome from his big siblings.

Because of coronavirus-related visitor restrictions, Kingston Atherton’s big siblings couldn’t meet him in the hospital after his birth on Thursday.

So the Council Bluffs family had to get creative. Grandma and Grandpa drove Kingston’s five older siblings over to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs the next day.

From the parking lot, the siblings — Tristan, 11; Christian, 8; Abigail, 5; Sebastian, 4; and Preston, 1 — took turns peering into the hospital room window with a set of binoculars. Mom and Dad held up Kingston, swaddled, in the window.

“This is the first time we haven’t had that opportunity,” said Tennille Atherton, 36. “It feels different. But at the same time, you know, we understand everything going on. We don’t want anybody to get sick.”

Still, it was fun to show off baby in a different way.

“It was kind of fun to see them down below and they have their binoculars,” Tennille said. “It’s that curiosity and excitement.”

Nicholas Atherton’s mom and sister met baby in the same way. They caught a glimpse of Kingston through the window shortly after his birth.

Mom and Dad caught a little extra rest in the hospital without a constant influx of visitors, but there was some disappointment all around. Big sister Abigail was particularly sad she wouldn’t meet her new sibling in the hospital.

With both sets of grandparents, the Atherton kids held a bouquet of balloons while they peered up into the hospital window. And they sent up a bundle of letters and drawings for their parents.

“I can’t wait to see him in person,” Tristan wrote in his letter. He filled in his parents on how the kids had been spending their time while Mom and Dad were at the hospital. “The babey is cute” was written on another paper, complete with a drawing of the new addition.

Now the family is settling in at home. Abigail, who hoped for a little sister, has been content to hold her “cute” new brother.

Tennille said she was grateful that Nicholas was able to be in the room as her support person.

“The staff was great,” Tennille said. “I want to thank them immensely for their support. They’re on top of everything.”