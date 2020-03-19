Omaha Salon Owners Alliance members close salons

Salons owned by members of the Omaha Salon Owners Alliance will be closed until April 1, the alliance announced Tuesday.

"We believe it is in the best interest of the well-being of our teams, our community, and the world at large," the alliance said.

The salons include:

Moxie Salon & Spa

Seven Salon

Bellezza Salon

Canvas Salon & Day Spa

One Zero Four Salon

Kinship Salon

Roar Beauty Parlor

Bungalow/8 Hairdressing

SISU Hair Dressing

Craft Salon

Hank & AX Salon

Reveal Salon & Spa

Oliver & Tate

Stephanie Moss Salon

Avant Salon & Day Spa

Trios Salon

Social Security offices close to public

All local Social Security offices have been closed to the public for in-person service. The decision was made to protect the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Secure online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide services over the phone.

Women’s Center for Advancement closes offices

Staff will not be working at the office but will provide all essential services including the 24/7 hotline. The WCA is an agency that will help those experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking. The WCA will continue its operations through the phone or online resources.

The staff will be available by phone or online during normal business hours. The phone reception staff will be available to assist callers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 402-345-6555.

The hotline will continue to remain available 24/7 at 402-345-7273.

Union Omaha soccer games delayed

The United Soccer League announced that a two-week delay to the start of the League One season will be extended in order to follow guidance from the CDC on restricting the size of public gatherings through May 10.

For Union Omaha, this means the suspension will affect a home game on April 25 against Orlando City B and away games on April 18 at Forward Madison, May 3 at North Texas SC and May 9 at Greenville Triumph in addition to previously affected events: March 20 against the University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s soccer team at Caniglia Field, March 27 at Fort Lauderdale CF, April 3 against the Bellevue University men’s soccer team at Werner Park and the second-round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at Caniglia Field.

Corps closes visitor centers

All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Omaha District visitor centers will be closed, and all group tours and events have been canceled until further notice due to concerns about COVID-19.

Day use areas, parks and boat ramps that are currently open will remain open. Campgrounds remain closed for the winter season, and the scheduled opening of campgrounds for the summer recreation season is under review.

Lancaster County Attorney’s Office modifies schedule

Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon announced the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office will be going to a modified office schedule through the end of March. The child support office lobby, on the second floor of the 605 building, will be closed. The main lobby on the fourth floor at 575 South 10th St. will be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For assistance outside these hours, call 402-441-7321.

Register of Deeds Office suspends walk-in traffic

The Register of Deeds Office will no longer accept documents for filing via walk-in. If individuals have a time-sensitive filing, they can make an appointment with the office to file the documents by calling 402-444-7160.