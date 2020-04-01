Scooter’s Coffee will deliver 16,000 cans of coffee to 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa Thursday, CHI Health said in a press release.

Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Omaha NP Dodge real-estate agent Bill Black to make connections with the hospitals.

“I saw how much it meant to my daughter when I sent coffee to her and her co-workers in health care,” Black said. “So I thought why not arrange for a donation to health care workers across Nebraska?”

Creighton students provide free tax help

Free tax preparation is available from Creighton University students again this year, but because of the coronavirus, the help will be provided online.

For more than 40 years, Creighton students have provided free tax preparation to low-income households through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sponsored by the IRS.

To be eligible, people typically must earn $56,000 or less, have a disability or speak limited English.

The free service will be provided through April 30 on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, send your contact information to VITA@creighton.edu.

Playgrounds at Chalco Hills Recreation Area close

The playgrounds at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Papillion are closed until further notice. River access sites are also closed until further notice.

Trails and recreation areas are remain open.