Catholic Charities' Irish Fest, which had been scheduled for Saturday, is switching to a virtual event because of concerns about the coronavirus.
"We have made the decision to consider the safety and well-being of our many patrons and supporters," Catholic Charities said in an announcement. "For that reason, in lieu of our traditional in-person event, our coveted Irish Fest will now be virtual!"
More information can be found at https://one.bidpal.net/irishfest2020/welcome.
***
Countryside Community Church, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative, will broadcast one service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Livestreaming will continue while the virus is still at a dangerous level.
“We have decided that the health of our congregation and the health of the Omaha community takes precedence,’’ said Eric Elnes, Countryside’s senior minister.
Temple Israel, which also is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative, will livestream a Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Friday and a study session about Passover at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. No 10:30 a.m. service will be held. A decision has yet to be made on the rest of the year.
"As you know, recommended protocols regarding community gatherings remain in flux," Rabbi Brian Stoller said. "Please be assured that the Temple Israel leadership is monitoring developments closely and will continue to take the steps we determine are necessary to protect the health and safety of our congregants.’"
***
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait’s shows at the Funny Bone in Omaha from March 19-21 have been postponed.
The shows have been rescheduled for May 22-23.
***
Military operations at Offutt Air Force Base have been largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the 55th Force Support Squadron has canceled of leisure time activities for Offutt airmen and their families for the month of March, according to the unit's Facebook page.
The scrubbed events include a child supervision class, the St. Patrick's Day "Shamrock Shuffle" fun run on March 14, Sandhill crane tour on March 15, STEM Day on March 16, Trivia Night at Raiders Lounge on March 19, golf course cleanup day on March 20, and the Joslyn Castle tour on March 27.
The support squadron's shops and offices remain open, the message said, including the travel office, arts & crafts store, Peacekeeper Lanes bowling alley, Offutt Fitness & Sports, Warhawk Community Center, and the auto hobby shop.
Base officials recommend following the 55th Force Support Squadron's Facebook page and website, Offutt55fss.com, for updates.
