Reynolds orders business closures

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has closed personal care businesses, ordered a moratorium on foreclosures and made changes to speed licensing of medical professionals.

In an order that went into effect Monday, Reynolds closed hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, tanning salons and swimming pools and spas. They will remain closed until at least March 31.

Reynolds also ordered a moratorium on foreclosures of homes, businesses and agricultural property. And she relaxed some licensing rules so that more medical professionals can practice.

Foundations collaborate to help Southwest Iowa

Three southwest Iowa foundations will lead the philanthropic response in Southwest Iowa: Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response fund will support everything from public health agencies to emergency childcare for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The foundations will support child care so that health care workers, first responders and other critical employees are able to work. The funds also will help with food, shelter and mental health needs. This assistance could take the form of mobile pantries, rent and utility assistance, meals on wheels, rural food deliveries and support for homeless shelters.

The philanthropic effort also will look at novel ways to provide public health, including drive-thru testing or other programs. And it will support nonprofits that may struggle to keep their doors open. It also will look at long-term recovery.

Individual donations will receive a 10% match. Iowa West has committed up to $500,000 to the fund. To donate, or for information, visit ourpccf.org. The universal application for assistance can be found at iowawestfoundation.org and ourpccf.org.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cancels meetings

Public meetings on the Missouri River management, which had been scheduled for early April, have been canceled.

The annual spring meetings typically provide the public an update on mountain snowpack, the runoff forecast and operational plans for the dams on the upper river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating alternatives for providing the information with the public.

Small businesses, nonprofits eligible for low-interest loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Nebraska small businesses that have sustained substantial harm from the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses throughout the state are eligible.

Loans of up to $2 million are available to help impacted businesses and others to meet financial obligations and operating expenses. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses; for nonprofits, it is 2.75%.

Youth hunter education class waived

An in-person class normally required as part of Hunt Safe Sessions is being waived by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Youths instead can complete the program through only the online hunter education program.

Youth ages 11-15 who take the online course normally have to attend a two-hour class to receive a certificate of completion. Youths are being encouraged to attend the class when Game and Parks resumes offering it.

Iowa foundation to provide aid to dentists

Delta Dental and the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will provide $10 million in financial assistance to dentists. The goal is to provide dentists 50% of their average claims over four weeks. Another $500,000 will be provided to nonprofits to provide health and wellness services and address food insecurity. Delta Dental is a not-for-profit organization offering dental and vision benefits to more than 1.2 million Iowans.