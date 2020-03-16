The flu is still circulating in the Omaha metro area, so it is reasonable for doctors to test for that before testing for COVID-19, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said.
The county has had more than 6,400 confirmed cases of flu, she said. Two children and nine adults have died from it, she said.
“Influenza is still serious, and it’s still going on in our community,” Pour said at a press conference Sunday evening. She noted that the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are similar.
Omaha closes tennis courts, other rec areas
The following recreational facilities have been closed, Mayor Jean Stothert said: the Hanscom Park Tennis Center, Hummel Nature Center, Koch Family Tennis Center, Motto McLean Ice Arena, and Harry Koch Trap and Skeet Range. Indoor pools at the community centers also will be closed.
All of Omaha’s libraries and community centers are closed and will be deep-cleaned this week.
So far, there is no change in the summer camp schedules at Hummel, Hanscom, Zorinsky and Adams Parks. Those camps are in June and July.
Open Door Mission is barring volunteers but needs donations
The Open Door Mission will not be allowing outside events, classes, individuals or groups to volunteer until further notice. Professional volunteers will continue to serve in the Free Health and Healing Clinic.
Every dollar donated to Open Door through March 31 will be matched, President Candace Gregory said.
The mission is in urgent need of sanitizer, wipes, facial tissues, Lysol and similar supplies, she said.
Stothert said the decision to close community centers was influenced by the fact that so many senior citizens use the facilities. They are at the greatest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
But this closure means that hot meals will no longer be available for seniors at the Florence, Camelot, Adams and Montclair Community Centers. The meals are provided through the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The Mayor’s Office said seniors should contact Meals on Wheels about home meal deliveries.
Philanthropic community studying needs in Omaha area
Omaha’s philanthropic community is studying how it can provide the most help to those in need.
Stothert said the philanthropic community “is very engaged” in looking at issues like food, rent and mortgages and other financial struggles people will face when they lose income.
For the time being, donations are being funneled through the Omaha Community Foundation.
“Anybody can go online right now and donate to that fund,” Stothert said.
Plans are underway to create a specific fund to tackle these issues, she said.
County Treasurer will close lobbies to walk-in traffic
People needing to register vehicles, get a driver’s license or conduct other business with the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office can do so in person Tuesday, but after that the lobbies of the branches will be closed to walk-in traffic. From Wednesday on, people will need to conduct business with the Treasurer’s Office online, by mail or over the phone. For information, call the office at 402-444-7103.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
