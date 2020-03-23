Dundee residents and businesses are pitching in to help workers of neighborhood businesses who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dundee-Memorial Park Association and Dundee Merchants Association have established a fund to provide money to employees of Dundee merchants who lost their income because of the pandemic.

The goal is to provide $100 checks every two weeks to unemployed people. Part-time and full-time employees will receive the same amount. Anyone who is receiving severance pay will not be eligible until the end of severance pay. So far, the names of 70 laid-off employees have been collected.

Employers will be required to provide a list of employees who have lost jobs and will be responsible for handing out the checks. In some cases, the fund will mail the checks, if addresses can be verified.

Donations can be made through the neighborhood association’s website or by mailing a check to Dundee Bank. Checks should be made out to the Dundee Merchants Association, Dundee Employee Relief Fund.

For a tax deduction, donate through the neighborhood association website.

BBB warns of relief check scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of scammers trying to take advantage of plans by the U.S. government to issue relief checks.

The BBB is hearing reports of scammers, who claim to work for the government, sending text messages or emails or making phone calls. The scammers will say they can make a deposit of $1,000 or more directly into a person’s bank account and are likely to ask for bank account information. People should not give out their personal banking information via text, email or phone, under any circumstances.

“This is all a scam. None of it’s true. What’s going to happen is, as soon as you open that text or email or give them information, you’re in a world of hurt for months and years to come, because it’s a rip-off and a scam,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the BBB serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and southwest Iowa.

Anyone who receives one of these messages should report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office in their state.