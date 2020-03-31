Council Bluffs teen tests positive

A teen who works at a Council Bluffs Westlake Hardware has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said the teen was at the store Saturday and Sunday. Customers are at low risk, but are asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Westlake Ace Hardware had already installed sneeze guards at the checkouts to mitigate COVID-19 exposure. The health department said the business promptly notified employees of the positive case.

The young woman is among four confirmed cases in Pottawattamie County.

— World-Herald News Service

Blood donations stabilize, platelets needed

The American Red Cross has met its immediate need for blood, thanks to those who donated after the agency issued an urgent plea.

There remains an ongoing need for platelet donations due to their five-day shelf life.

Blood cannot be stockpiled, so the need will be ongoing. In the Nebraska/Iowa region there were 268 canceled blood drives due to the coronavirus, resulting in nearly 9,000 fewer donations.

Nebraska prisons to screen staff members

Staff members with the Nebraska Department of Corrections, not just prison visitors, are undergoing an enhanced screening process for coronavirus before entering corrections facilities. The screening involves answering a set of questions concerning exposure to the virus.