1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material.

 GILEAD SCIENCES VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

An early look at results from one trial of a drug being tested to treat COVID-19 indicates patients experienced rapid recovery from fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged within a week, according to a Boston-based health news website.

The results came from University of Chicago Medicine, which reportedly recruited 125 people with COVID-19, 113 with severe disease, for the trial of the drug remdesivir, according to STAT, a site produced by Boston Globe Media.

The report’s authors cautioned that the results offered only a snapshot of the drug’s effectiveness. However, interest in the drug has been high since trials began in February in the U.S. and China. Currently, no approved treatments are available for serious cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus other than good hospital care.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in late February launched a different clinical trial of the drug, a trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. While early results were expected sometime this month, no results yet have been reported.

The NIH-sponsored trial also is a controlled trial, meaning that patients who receive the drug are being compared to those who do not.

Dr. Andre Kalil, the researcher leading the UNMC arm of the trial, has said that controlled clinical trials that compare both groups are the only way to keep patients safe — and the only way to find treatments that really work.

By late March, about 100 patients, all with more serious cases of COVID-19 affecting the lungs, had been enrolled nationwide in the NIH-sponsored trial. Plans called for enrolling nearly 400 patients in the trial at 50 sites worldwide.

The NIH announced Friday that early treatment with the experimental antiviral drug significantly reduced disease and lung damage in monkeys infected with the coronavirus. The study is following the dosing and treatment procedures used in the NIH trial in humans. The research was posted recently in an online journal but has not been reviewed by other scientists.

Another small trial in patients given the drug at a Los Angeles hospital under a special program for severely ill patients also produced hopeful results, although some researchers have expressed skepticism. That trial did not include a comparison group. In addition, two studies in China stopped enrolling patients early because not enough patients were available.

STAT’s report was based on a recording it obtained of a video discussion about the trial among University of Chicago faculty members. The authors cautioned that it’s impossible to determine the full study results with any certainty until results of additional trials become available.

Still, the Washington Post reported that stock indexes surged as a result of the Thursday report. President Donald Trump on Thursday also released federal guidelines for a gradual return to normal in places with minimal coronavirus cases.

