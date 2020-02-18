20200218_new_morecorona_zl10

Test results for 13 Americans under quarantine in Omaha for the new coronavirus have been completed but must be sent to a federal laboratory for confirmation, officials said Tuesday.

The 13, who previously had either tested positive or been exposed to the virus, were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Monday after their arrival at Eppley Airfield.

One of the returned travelers, who has an unspecified chronic condition, was taken to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit with a cough and lightheadedness. At one point, at least one other also was taken there due to medical needs, but not according to test results. The others have been placed in the National Quarantine Unit in the Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets. The quarantine unit is like a dormitory while biocontainment has hospital rooms.

But because no documentation came with the travelers, all 13 were tested for the virus once they were on campus. They were among more than 300 Americans evacuated over the weekend from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. As of Tuesday, a total of 542 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on the ship by the Japanese Health Ministry, the New York Times reported.

Nebraska Medicine officials said Tuesday that the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory's test results for the 13 must be sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. That means a likely delay of several days before the results are available, Nebraska Medicine officials said.

The Nebraska lab, situated on the medical center campus, is one of three state public health laboratories that have successfully verified the assay used in the testing and now is certified to perform the diagnostic test. The assay was developed by the CDC. It was unclear why the tests in Omaha required CDC verification.

The rest of the Americans evacuated from the cruise ship over the weekend are in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California and Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The CDC is expected to share the results of tests from Omaha, Texas and California in a combined statement, a CDC representative said Tuesday. No timeline was immediately available.

Any newly confirmed cases would add to the 15 cases of the illness, now known as COVID-19, that have been confirmed in the United States.

All 13 of the returned travelers in Omaha, regardless of whether they test positive, will spend 14 days in federal quarantine in either UNMC’s biocontainment or quarantine unit. Those who test positive and become ill would stay longer than 14 days. No update on the passengers’ conditions was immediately available Tuesday.

Omaha was selected as a destination for these returned Americans because of the newly opened quarantine unit.

Nebraska Medical Center officials said they appreciate offers of donations for the returned travelers. As with the 57 Americans under quarantine at Camp Ashland, however, all of the travelers’ reasonable needs are being met. They recommended that anyone wishing to donate connect with an international agency such as the American Red Cross.

The quarantine for the 57 Americans at Camp Ashland, who returned Feb. 7 from the Wuhan area of China, is set to expire at 9 a.m. Thursday.

