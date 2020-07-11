In Nebraska’s Panhandle, health officials have identified a golf tournament as an event that sparked a surge of COVID-19 cases in Morrill County.
The tournament was played June 20 at Bridgeport’s Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course, and since then, Morrill County has logged 38 new coronavirus cases.
Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District, said not all of the recent cases stem from the tournament, but most do.
Engel said it’s difficult to trace exactly how golfers were exposed, whether on the course or elsewhere.
But she said the situation serves as a good reminder for people to socially distance no matter the environment — inside or outside — even if they think the activity is safe.
“It doesn’t matter what the activity is,” she said. “People just need to social distance.”
Engel said people who were exposed had good access to testing through Morrill County Community Hospital.
As of Friday, the number of active cases in the county stood at seven, according to the health district’s data.
The spike in cases is a far cry from the numbers that show up in Douglas County and Nebraska’s other urban centers. But Morrill County’s outbreak is large enough to rank it as one of the state’s largest growth centers in the last two weeks.
To put the outbreak in 4,600-person Morrill County in perspective, it would be like if Douglas County experienced hundreds of new cases daily.
Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said he’s not surprised that Nebraska is experiencing small outbreaks, or “little brush fires,” around the state.
Rupp said Nebraska will continue to see potential for flareups related to large gatherings, meatpacking plants, and long-term care facilities and other group living arrangements.
Rupp said he’s nervous about the virus in Nebraska, citing times when he sees parking lots full outside bars and restaurants, people not distancing or people not wearing a mask.
He said he’s pleased that Nebraska has not experienced the upward curve that Southern and Western states are seeing now. Still, he said, Nebraska could easily mirror those trends “if we’re not careful.”
“This virus is still lurking out there and will take advantage of any weakness that we show,” he said.
Nebraska’s daily average of new cases, as measured from the previous seven days, has fluctuated between 143 and 167 cases through early July. But on Wednesday and Thursday, the case count rose by 224 and 198, respectively. On Friday, the state recorded 154 new cases.
Even so, fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at the peak of Nebraska’s outbreak. For a time this week, Nebraska’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100 to 97.
In the Omaha area, hospitalizations dropped from a high of 170 on May 27 to 99 on July 1, then down to 68 on Friday.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the decline in hospitalizations is a positive trend locally. She said it’s too early to tell what’s behind that trend — if young people’s illnesses are less serious or whether health care providers are better at providing treatments.
In addition to citing a shift toward younger people getting the virus locally, Pour identified small clusters in construction companies and pointed to several positive cases on high school sports teams.
Pour said she wants to see the county’s new cases drop below 20 a day — Douglas County added 102 on Friday — and to see its rate of positive tests drop below 5%. That’s at 10% this week.
Pour said she’s concerned that Nebraska’s currently steady cases might simply be lagging behind other parts of the country. As the state reopens, bars open and sports teams play, Pour said she’s concerned that people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously anymore.
“Does the message really go out there?” she asked. “Is it ringing strong enough? Is it changing behavior?”
On Friday, the City of Lincoln raised its COVID-19 “risk dial” for the first time — increasing the code indicator from yellow, a moderate risk of spread, to orange, a high risk.
Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird cited the growing number of cases in the community — 170 new cases in the week ending July 4 — and the high proportion of cases — 75% — among people under 40 since June 22, when public health restrictions eased.
Officials also cited a lag in test results and broad community spread of the virus. They called for people to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and maintain distance.
“Please understand that this is an important signal that we must get more committed to our efforts to fight this virus,” the mayor said at a Friday press briefing. “It’s not only important — it’s urgent.
“Our status as a community is a lot worse now than it was a week ago.”
Nebraska’s COVID-19 data point to another potential rural hot spot — northeast Nebraska’s Thurston County.
The state’s online tracker showed 57 positive cases there in the last 14 days.
But Julie Rother, director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, said the data system is just now catching up with tests from several weeks ago and that new positive tests are down to just a few each day.
Even with a lull, Rother said, case numbers probably will come back, and she said she will be watching events and other gatherings.
“That’s what we’re seeing in other areas, especially with reopening,” she said.
In Bridgeport, it’s unclear how the virus spread at the golf tournament.
Micki McConnell, clubhouse manager at the golf course, said the entire event was held outside, although people came inside to use the restroom or get a beer. She said all golfers used their own carts.
In all, the event had 16 golfing teams of three each.
“Honestly, we have no idea how it happened,” McConnell said.
With staff quarantined, the course closed for a week around July Fourth.
But McConnell said the course has reopened.
Engel said golfers can still do the activity safely — stay 6 feet apart from other players and don’t ride on a cart together, for instance.
“There’s lots of ways you can safely golf, and I think there’s lots of ways you can safely socialize before and after golf.”
