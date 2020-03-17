For all the economic disruption that the novel coronavirus has caused so far, at least one major public project in Omaha continues on schedule.
That’s the $300 million, multiyear renovation of the city’s three downtown riverfront parks — the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.
Demolition and grading work remain on pace, members of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority board heard during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Construction workers will start rebuilding 13th Street in the coming weeks, with an aim of having it done this spring, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for MECA, which is managing the renovations for the city.
Workers removed the 13th Street bridge from Douglas to Farnam Streets last spring so they could fill in Gene Leahy Mall, bring it to street level and create a new gathering space.
MECA expects crews to install storm and sanitary sewers this April. Then, demolition and grading work will move onto nearby Heartland of America Park and its lake.
A rendering from OJB Landscape Architecture shows what the future could hold for Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha. The park plan is part of a nearly $300 million plan to redevelop Omaha's riverfront.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
MECA says design work on all three parks continues using mainly video conferencing technology. Construction crews working on the project stay far enough apart to help keep them from getting or spreading coronavirus.
“We’ve had lengthy discussions about this, and as of right now, our construction is not slowing down,” Bassett said.
Major construction at Gene Leahy Mall is expected to wrap up in 2022. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing expect to open in 2023. The final touches to the new parks will be made in 2024.
Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall through the years
Downtown Omaha - 1974
An aerial view of downtown Omaha on July 29, 1974, looking west from Eighth Street and the Jobbers Canyon area. The Central Park Mall would later take shape on the blocks east of the Woodmen Tower, seen near the top of the image.
ROBERT PASKACH COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM
Central Park Mall - 1975
Aug. 12, 1975, World-Herald: “The former Omaha Typesetting Co. building at 1119 Douglas Street gained a final distinction Tuesday — it became the first building to be demolished in what will become the Central Park Mall.”
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1975
Aug. 28, 1975, World-Herald: "Demolition continues in the blocks planned for the Central Park Mall. ... This picture of the demolition was taken looking west from the north side of the street between Twelfth and Thirteenth Streets on Farnam Street."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1976
1976: Downtown Omaha is rapidly changing. The library in the upper right is under construction as several blocks to the east are cleared for Central Park Mall. The Woodman Insurance building is shown in the upper right hand corner.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
Speakers dedicate Central Park Mall as spectators look across the pool at them on June 3, 1977.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
People listen to the Ogden Edsl Band at Central Park Mall on July 5, 1977. The performance was the first in the 18-concert SumFun '77 series.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
"The summer of 1977 on the Central Park Mall ... Fountains are fun, and cool."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
May 1979: Steel from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, arrived in Omaha to be installed as part of the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
The 13th Street bridge of Central Park Mall under construction in August 1979.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
Dec. 28, 1979 World-Herald: "Work has started on the southern gateway to the Central Park Mall that is to serve as a symbolic connection between the mall and the Old Market business district."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
May 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Only two walls remain of the Pendleton Woolen Mills Building at Ninth and Douglas Streets as crews from Andersen Excavating Co. continue their work on the project. The Pendleton and the adjacent A.C. Nelson Building are being demolished for the city to make way for the final two blocks of the Central Park Mall."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Jan. 8, 1980 World-Herald: "This week's cold weather hasn't slowed demolition of buildings in the path of the Central Park Mall, City Planner Greg Peterson said. In this photograph, taken with camera pointed northeast from Ninth and Farnam Streets, the partially razed Carrier Air Conditioning Building is in the left foreground. The Henningsen Foods Building to the right of the Carrier structure has been leveled, and wood timbers from the Omaha Baker's Supply Building at far right are being stripped and recycled. Being razed this week, Peterson said, is the Canar Manufacturing Building in the right enter of the picture, site of a four-alarm fire last week. The Ford Storage Building remains untouched."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
April 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Downtown visitors soon will be able to walk through a rebuilt slice of Omaha history. Two arches from the former Solo (Corey-McKenzie) Building at 12th and Farnam Streets have been blended back to back in the Central Park Mall on what was 11th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets. When plans were made to demolish the Solo Building, architect Gary Bowen suggested saving the arches."
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Sept. 12, 1980 World-Herald: Work continues on the 13th Street bridge over the Central Park Mall downtown.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Dec. 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Work is nearly done on the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall. City Planner Greg Peterson said the $1 million bridge should be open to traffic before Christmas. The bridge originally was to have been completed more than a year ago. After most construction was complete, engineers decided the bridge was unsafe and needed modification." Mark Lordemann sandblasts the concrete side of the bridge in this photo.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
From the March 19, 1981 World-Herald: Windmill idea spinning on downtown mall: Planners stand atop mound where windmills would be placed. ... "They would serve as an interesting sculptural form, and they would be functional, because they could be used to pump water," said Don Carter (second from right) of the firm Carter, Hull, Nishita and McCulley.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
April 10, 1981 World-Herald: "It takes a mighty bit of strength to lift, lug and set in place enough big rock blocks to make a retaining wall around the waterway in the Central Park Mall downtown. But laborer Bob Ring, left, and bricklayer Ron Mraz, employees of A. Borchman Sons Co., appreciate a little help from a crane in building the south wall. Once the water is let loose, the stones will do their job -- maintain a calm waterway instead of the Central Park Swamp."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
Two slides near completion in the downtown Central Park Mall in August 1981.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
Oct. 27, 1981 World-Herald: "Workmen are completing a $100,000 pedestrian bridge in the Central Park Mall."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1983
From the June 17, 1983 Morning World-Herald: "Central Park Mall ... Four blocks long with lagoon, waterfall and sandy play area. Plans call for it to be extended south two more blocks."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Central Park Mall in January 1984.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Tom Keritinger taking a break at the Central Park Mall in September 1984.
ROBERT TAYLOR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Sept: 22, 1984: "'Heritage,' a statue of a pioneer family formally dedicated at the Central Park Mall Saturday morning, is a gift from the Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts."
KENNETH JARECKE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
May 10, 1984. "Making room for expansion: Another step involved with expansion of the Central Park Mall is taking place at private expense near Eighth and Douglas Streets east of the mall. Workmen from Anderson Excavating & Wrecking Co. are tearing down what used to be Burlington Northern Railroad freight houses, said Greg Peterson, city planner involved with downtown planning. He said the railroad is paying for the demolition. When completed, an area one block wise and three blocks long between Jackson and Farnam Streets will be available for future private development in what will be known as the Central Park East Project. The area will be set aside for residential and office use, Peterson said.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1986
The Santa Lucia Festival at Central Park Mall on Aug 12, 1986.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1988
April 24, 1988: "The Central Park Mall has become a showpiece of downtown Omaha."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1989
April 1989: "Omaha's Central Park Mall, with its lagoon, well manicured lawns and trees ... is a pleasant place to stroll on a sunny day. Beyond the mall is the massive riverfront development project, home to Union Pacific's dispatch center and the future headquarters of ConAgra."
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 1998
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 1998
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2000
Gene Leahy Mall holiday Christmas lights in 2000.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2000
The "Heritage" statue by Herb Mignery is seen in 2000 at the Gene Leahy Mall.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2001
The First National Tower rises in May 2001 with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2003
Tara Maulsby, 6, of Omaha goes down a slide at the mall in December 2003.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2004
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2004
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2007
The Gene Leahy Mall in 2007.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2012
A warm fall wind whips leaves near the arch on the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 10, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2014
The Gene Leahy Mall is seen from above in April 2014.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2018
Logan Johnson of Omaha and Ian LaFollette of West Des Moines, Iowa, pose for a selfie at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 9, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2018
Blake Welchert, 10, right, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, lands in the gravel while playing on the slides at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 7, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Why in God's name are they doing this? Nobody in Omaha was clamoring to tear up the Gene Leahy Mall and the "riverfront".
This was a Ken Stinson and Mogans Bey idea to get fifty million from the city to do as they want with downtown.
Also I note Jay Noddle of MECA was given no bid contracts to do the work.
Stinson forced his minions on the city council and on the mayors office to do his bidding.
What a corrupt sham.
