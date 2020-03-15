Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will be closed to the public starting Monday and running through the end of March.

The decision, a zoo spokeswoman said Sunday, was made based on Saturday's decision by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to halt gatherings of 250 or more people. That move came after the state’s first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Zoo officials said they aren't aware of any guests or employees with positive coronavirus tests. As the situation changes and decisions are made about reopening and events, the zoo will post updates on a webpage, OmahaZoo.com/coronavirus, and through social media.

People who purchased a ticket or registered for a program will be contacted by the zoo.