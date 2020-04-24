DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said he was “dumbfounded” after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dakota County more than doubled Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus, by far a single-day high that raised the total number of cases in the northeast Nebraska county to 246.

State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats’ plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company’s largest beef plant, employs more than 4,300 workers.

Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. Saturday, 64-year-old Raymundo Corral, of Sioux City, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.

Koch said he thinks Tyson is “really doing a good job” of taking temperatures, providing masks and keeping workers away from one another, but suggested further measures might be warranted to slow the spread of the virus.

“Maybe they’ll have to start looking at doing a test for everyone that comes through the door to make sure they don’t have (the virus) before they can start working,” he said. “That’s one way to nip it right there.”

Across the Missouri River, Woodbury County on Thursday recorded 46 COVID-19 cases, and Friday, the county recorded an additional 129 cases, the highest single-day spike yet.. The majority of Tyson workers live in Sioux City.{div class=”lee-article-text first-p”}The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 287, the Siouxland District Health Department said.{/div}Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he’s discouraged by the upswing in cases. He said the numbers indicate that Woodbury County is roughly three weeks behind the rest of the state, but seems to be catching up quickly.

“The health department for some reason doesn’t want to tell us where the cases are coming from, but I guess it doesn’t matter,” Scott said. “It somewhat proves for every case there is there’s two additional people that become infected by it. That’s what’s concerning me and alarming me.”

Natasha Ritchison, the health department’s director, wrote in an email Thursday that the health department “is not privy” to the total number of cases at the Dakota City plant and that information would have to come from Tyson. According to an official familiar with the situation who spoke to the Journal on the condition of anonymity, 23 workers had tested positive as of April 17, with many tests pending.

Among Nebraska’s 93 counties, Dakota’s 246 confirmed cases rank fourth statewide, though some counties had not yet updated their latest numbers to the state Thursday. Hall County, site of a major COVID-19 outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Grand Island, leads with 647 cases. It has nearly twice as many cases as the No. 2 county, Douglas, home to Omaha.

Dawson County, home to another meat plant linked to a coronavirus outbreak, was third with 256 cases, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Hall, Dawson and Dakota have among the nation’s highest rates of coronavirus.

Meatpackers have struggled to keep the virus at bay in plants where workers are typically positioned closely together on production lines and in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 49

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email