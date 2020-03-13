Conagra Brands is "strongly encouraging" employees at Omaha's riverfront campus to work remotely from home starting Monday as a precaution related to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman said Friday.

About 1,300 people work at the campus, which formerly was the food titan's worldwide headquarters. Terah Fox, the spokeswoman, said there was no ending date to the request to work from home.

The request also will go to corporate workers in Chicago, she said.  

The Conagra food plants in Council Bluffs and Lincoln will continue to operate, Fox said. Precautionary cleaning measures are being taken.

Fox said the Omaha riverfront campus buildings will remain open for those who feel they are unable to work at home. But she said the company is "strongly encouraging" those who can to work from home.

