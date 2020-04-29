We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

From Husker-printed varieties to bandannas, cloth masks are showing up everywhere these days.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this month that the general public wear cloth masks when they’re out and about.

And during a presentation Tuesday, Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, repeated that everyone over age 2 should be wearing masks in public.

So why now, when data supporting mask-wearing by the general public is scant? (Health officials, by the way, still stress leaving medical masks — paper surgical masks and N95 respirators — for health care providers, who need them most.)

The main reason is that researchers know that people can spread the novel coronavirus for a couple of days before they begin to experience symptoms: dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing, headache, muscle pain, chills and a sudden loss of taste or smell. Some infected people who never develop symptoms also can spread the virus.

But Khan and others stress that mask-wearing comes with a few caveats.

Masks are only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to curtailing the coronavirus. First comes social distancing — staying home as much as possible, limiting gatherings to 10 people and maintaining a 6-foot distance between you and other people when you are out. Then comes good hygiene, namely washing your hands frequently and not touching your face.

As the CDC has said, masks are to be worn in addition to such measures, not as a replacement for them.

“The masks are not the panacea,” Khan said. “You have to do everything else with the masks.”

Public health officials, in fact, are using the term “face covering” to describe cloth masks so as not to oversell the protection that cloth masks provide, said John Lowe, UNMC’s assistant vice chancellor for interprofessional health security training and education.

Some health officials remain concerned that face coverings could provide people with a false sense of security and make them less rigorous about social distancing.

Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department, said cloth masks really are intended to protect other people from the wearer in case the person with the mask happens to have the virus.

Called source control, it’s done for the same reason health care providers now require people visiting doctor’s offices to don masks. It can keep virus-containing droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes from landing on someone else or on a surface.

Masks also may protect people from droplets produced by others when they cough, sneeze, talk or sing. Evidence for that, however, is less firm.

For the general public, O’Keefe said, wearing a cloth mask to a grocery store is something you do to protect other people.

“I wear the mask for you; you wear the mask for me,” she said.

However, other cautions come with mask-wearing. A loosely fitting cloth mask will have gaps around the edges. Air containing infectious particles could flow through and get trapped around the nose and mouth. Health care professionals test the fit of their N95 masks to make sure they provide an adequate seal.

Another concern is that people who aren’t used to wearing masks could contaminate them while putting them on or taking them off, said Joseph Santarpia, an associate professor of pathology and microbiology at UNMC.

People also tend to adjust them frequently, meaning they could contaminate them by touch.

On the plus side, Santarpia said, the masks could prevent people from touching their faces.

Dr. Alison Freifeld, a professor of infectious diseases at UNMC, has provided some rules for people wearing cloth masks: