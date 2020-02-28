Omaha-area school districts would need to cancel large gatherings and possibly close schools if the coronavirus began to spread in the community, a local infectious disease expert said this week.
Dr. James Lawler of the Global Center for Health Security on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus addressed a gathering of area school district officials on Thursday at the Omaha Public Schools’ headquarters building. He said that as the number of cases increased — but before 1% of the community’s population tested positive for the virus — large gatherings would have to be canceled.
Lawler noted that in the deadly Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, Philadelphia failed to ban public gatherings and close schools early on. St. Louis, on the other hand, took such measures and was far less affected by the flu.
Community outbreaks of the coronavirus have occurred in China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. In the U.S., concerns about community outbreaks have increased now that two Californians have contracted the viral illness from unknown sources.
At least one of the school officials attending the meeting came away with a grim interpretation of Lawler’s presentation.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan sent an email to school board members, saying the district’s schools could close within the next month because of the coronavirus.
“(W)e do anticipate a closure of schools for some period of time. We do not know when — could be as soon as two weeks and as far off as four as rates of disease reach 1% — that is the UNMC threshold.”
Officials anticipate “social isolation measures,” such as the canceling of large events, “sooner,” she wrote.
On Friday evening, Logan said in an interview that while she gave a two- to four-week time frame in her email, she plans to rely on information from public health officials to determine if and when schools need to be closed. She said the point of her email was that OPS needs to be prepared. Waiting until the last minute to make preparations, she said, would not reflect the kind of leadership the community deserves.
OPS is updating its pandemic plan and exploring at-home instruction options in case schools have to close, Logan said.
Logan reminded parents and students to practice good hygiene habits in the meantime and emphasized that the district cares about the safety and well-being of students.
Andy Rikli, superintendent of the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, said school leaders who attended the briefing discussed how the virus would affect school districts and the need to communicate and collaborate in a response, he said. The superintendents also met with Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department.
“I think we all walked out of there agreeing to continue to monitor the situation, and if it looked like the situation regarding the virus changed, then we want to make sure we’re working collectively to stay on top of the issue,” he said.
Rikli said most of the information shared by health officials was of a general nature, but it also covered how things would be affected if the disease starts to spread in the U.S.
“But it certainly wasn’t tied to timelines in any way, shape or form,” he said.
He said officials discussed in general what communities can do to respond, such as limiting use of public meeting spaces if the virus is spreading fast. That could mean closing movie theaters or restricting public buildings proactively to stop or slow the spread of the disease, he said.
“Closing schools was certainly one that they discussed and we talked about briefly,” he said. “But no specific plans when that school closure might happen or the nature of the closing. It’s too early to say, I think.”
Pour told the superintendents that there are so many variables, it’s hard to tell how the disease might evolve, Rikli said. As he understood the briefing, the coronavirus can be easily misdiagnosed and hence not treated correctly, allowing it to spread.
“Could it lead to an entire district shutting down its operation? I suppose it could. Our goal is obviously for that not to happen, which is why we need to be so proactive with our planning and make sure we’re working with the right people, including health officials,” he said.
School districts monitor student absences very closely, Rikli said.
“We would be the first one to notice we have a whole bunch of absences in our elementary building,” he said, which would prompt a call to the Health Department to discuss what to do.
Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin on Friday sent a letter to families and staff assuring them that the district is planning for the coronavirus. The Westside, Lincoln and Omaha districts sent similar letters earlier this week.
Sutfin said Millard will use a “tiered” response to the situation.
“We are at a tier one now, a green level,” he wrote. “School and activities continue as normal.”
He emphasized the importance of good hygiene — washing hands and staying home when sick — as the district always does during flu season.
“If the situation changes, we will move into a second tier,” he said. “Should it change again, we will be ready for another tier of response.”
In her email, Logan also told the OPS board that “we are working to provide board recommendations to provide the superintendent the ability to ensure bills are paid if/when board meetings cannot be held.” She also noted that “we are providing the necessary employees VPN access (to include the superintendent) to ensure payroll and bills are paid.”
Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine, UNMC’s clinical partner, did not attend Lawler’s presentation. But he said that while Lawler is anticipating “more of a larger-scale outbreak of the virus,” the steps Logan outlined wouldn’t occur “unless you see community spread.”
World-Herald staff writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.
