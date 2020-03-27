A drive-thru clinic that was previously postponed when the City of Omaha revoked its temporary use permit is ready for patients starting Saturday, organizers said.

A new permit, issued by the City Planning Department on Friday, is valid from March 28 through April 3, or a seven-day period from the time the clinic’s tents are set up at least 300 feet south of West Center Road. Previously, the tents had been located near the street, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert said.

The mayor had previously cited public safety concerns about “the ability of the Omaha Police Department to adequately prepare for necessary traffic control” and about messaging that could mislead the public to think that the clinic will offer extensive coronavirus testing.

The clinic’s organizers, private health care companies Pivot Concierge Health and BANYAN Medical Systems, provided more details on the clinic’s services in a press release on Friday.

They said patients seeking COVID-19 screening and testing or virtual medical care are asked to first visit the clinic’s website at covidomaha.com to fill out a questionnaire.

Patients then must have a doctor’s note or referral from the organizers and make an appointment to be tested. The organizers also said priority will be given to first responders.

The drive-thru can be used by patients who completed a virtual visit through video conference with a certified medical professional who will decide if drive-thru care is needed, the organizers said.

All major insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, will be accepted.

Vehicles will not be allowed to back up onto West Center Road or any public street — lines of vehicles must remain on private property.

The permit states that the clinic, located in the Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road, must provide services by appointment only. It can operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city will consider renewing the permit in one-week intervals. City officials reserve the right to terminate the permit without notice “if the use is deemed a nuisance, becomes dangerous or if any of the conditions of approval are violated.”