A health care provider who was working at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The provider was working in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital near 82nd Street and West Dodge Road and had contact with 10 patients, a spokeswoman said. The families of those patients and all staff members who came in contact with the provider have been contacted and advised what precautions they need to take.

The health care provider developed symptoms after working at the hospital and was immediately tested. The provider is now isolating at home.

Dr. Kari Simonsen, the pediatrician-in-chief at Children’s and an epidemiologist, said in a statement that the provider had conducted the daily self-screening for symptoms and other risk factors now required of all staff and visitors to the hospital. The risk factors include potential community and travel-related exposures to the virus.

Children’s staff follow protocols for protective gear according to guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said. Although concerns have been raised about equipment shortages across the country, Children’s currently has sufficient protective gear for safe care in all types of interactions with patients.

The novel coronavirus has an incubation period of up to 14 days, but is most commonly around about five days. No patients or others who had contact with the provider have tested positive. Patients are not automatically tested in such cases.

The Children’s spokeswoman said the hospital is adhering to strict quality, safety and infection prevention protocols to ensure the safety of patients, families, staff and the community. The hospital and its clinics also have taken steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including restricting visitors, screening those entering facilities, canceling and rescheduling nonurgent procedures and shifting some outpatient appointments to virtual visits.